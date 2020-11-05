Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Wednesday, Myriad Genetics's Director, S. Louise Phanstiel, made a $249,336 buy of MYGN, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $16.62 a piece. Myriad Genetics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday. And at Accuray, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Joseph E. Whitters who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.46 each, for a total investment of $173,135. Accuray is trading up about 13.7% on the day Thursday. Whitters was up about 14.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ARAY trading as high as $3.96 at last check today.





