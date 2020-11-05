Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY
Thursday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: MYGN, ARAY
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Wednesday, Myriad Genetics's Director, S.
Louise Phanstiel, made a $249,336 buy of MYGN, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $16.62 a piece.
Myriad Genetics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Thursday.
And at Accuray, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Joseph E.
Whitters who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.46 each, for a total investment of $173,135.
Accuray is trading up about 13.7% on the day Thursday.
Whitters was up about 14.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ARAY trading as high as $3.96 at last check today.