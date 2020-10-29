Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave

EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave

The World Health Organization is warning EU countries not to lift restrictions too fast, as that could lead to a further spike in cases.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO chief thanks PM Modi for strong commitment to COVID-19 vaccine

 PM Modi had a telephone conversation Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
DNA

WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for strong commitment to Covid vaccine

 World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong commitment to Covax..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi, WHO D-G discuss global collaboration against Covid-19, role of traditional medicinal systems in boosting immunity

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom..
IndiaTimes

US says WHO not sharing enough info about China coronavirus probe

 A senior U.S. government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Barroso: after Biden's election, it would be 'absurd' if there is no EU-UK Brexit Deal [Video]

Barroso: after Biden's election, it would be 'absurd' if there is no EU-UK Brexit Deal

Former European Commission President speaks to Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey about what the election of Joe Biden means for US-EU relations as well as Brexit, plus the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:02Published
Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations [Video]

Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations

Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

Talks between the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost conclude in London. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Group of 165 Google critics call for EU action [Video]

Group of 165 Google critics call for EU action

A group of 165 companies and industry bodies has called on EU antitrust enforcers to take a tougher line against Google, saying the U.S. tech giant unfairly favours its own services on its web searches. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Zynga expands sales of virtual goods for a cause

PHILANTHROPY Leader of Zynga's charity site wants players to buy virtual items for a cause Shortly...
SFGate - Published

News24.com | Crunch time for Mediclinic as hammered healthcare groups hold on for vaccine

Economic recovery for some countries across the globe, particularly in Europe, has been hampered by a...
News24 - Published

Global Sovereign Debt Crisis Under COVID-19 Pandemic – Analysis

Global Sovereign Debt Crisis Under COVID-19 Pandemic – Analysis By Chan Kung and Wei Hongxu* The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the global economy...
Eurasia Review - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Global cases pass 50 million as Europe locks down [Video]

Coronavirus: Global cases pass 50 million as Europe locks down

Hospitalisations are rising as European countries address an aggressive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:59Published
Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID [Video]

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID

France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:00Published