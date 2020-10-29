EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave

Gove: EU needs to show flexibility in the trade negotiations



Michael Gove has said the EU needs to show flexibility in the Brexit negotiations. When asked in the Commons if there was anything the UK was willing to "concede or compromise on", the government minister said "the UK has already shown a great degree of flexibility in these negotiations, but it is important also that the European Union shows flexibility too." Mr Gove added "there needs to be a full recognition that we are sovereign equals. And any attempt to continue to tie the UK into EU processes or to extend EU jurisdiction by other means would be quite wrong."

