On the Beat 11/12/20 - Winston Plywood

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 days ago

For more information, visit www.winston plywood.com or call (662) 446-1900.

Troy Thompson is joined by Bruce Warren and Chasta Rauccio of Winston Plywood to talk about employment opportunities with their mill.

Troy thompson: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Joining me today is bruce warren, the ceo of winston plywood and veneer.

And of course, chasta rauccio, who is actuhe vice president of human resources.

Welcome to the show, both of you.

Chasta rauccio: thank you.

Bruce warren: thank you, troy.

It's a pleasure to be here today.

Troy thompson: let's just jump in to begin with.

Tell everyone at home who is winston plywood and veneer to begin with.

Bruce, i'm going to start off with you.

Bruce warren: sure.

We have a great tradition in the plywood business, but we have a story that's that's far different than anyone else.

Our mill was destroyed back in 2014, in a tornado.

And we decided to build from the ground up, sort of like the phoenix rising from the ashes.

And in 2015, we restarted the mill, bigger and better than before.

Brought in many new people from the area.

And this is a town steeped in mill tradition, but now we have far more jobs available for team members here, than we had, even back in the earlier days.

Troy thompson: well, speaking of jobs, chasta if i can point this one to you.

Are there employment opportunities and what skill sets are you actually looking for in the perfect candidate?

Chasta rauccio: we have a lot of opportunity here, at winston plywood.

We're always recruiting for top talent.

And we actually just increased our wages for hourly workforce.

We start at $13 an hour and go to $21 an hour for our non-skilled positions.

And then our skilled positions, go all the way up to $35 an hour.

So, we're always recruiting for mobile equipment operators, which is your typical forklift and heavy equipment, as well as maintenance.

We have an ongoing recruiting opportunity for maintenance troy thompson: and so, what potential challenges do you face when hiring team members?

Chasta rauccio: you know, probably our biggest challenge is finding people in the technical field.

In our maintenance field, we look for more of a multi-craft maintenance technician.

That's someone that has millwright, electrical, plc.

We'd really like to see our technical colleges focus on more of a renaissance curriculum and combining all of those, rather than just focusing on one or the other.

Troy thompson: well, bruce, i'm going to ask you a question that everyone wants to know, especially with a new employer.

How are you keeping your team members safe during this pandemic of covid- 19?

Bruce warren: i wish i could say we had the silver bullet, but we developed the protocols that many other companies have followed.

I think we might've gotten there earlier because our parent company, which runs a group of 20 different companies, collaborated between all 20 companies, to look for best practices through the early days of the pandemic.

Bruce warren: we settled on many things that people are doing today, including social distancing, wearing masks and that sort of thing.

But we also implemented thermal scans, for all team members, before they can enter the facility, both in the main office and in the production environment.

In fact, we were the first company to do that in the area.

It's proven to be pretty valuable.

And in fact, we haven't had one case of transmission, since we got started.

Troy thompson: that sounds amazing.

Well, chasta, i want to ask you, being head of human resources, how would you describe the culture at wpv?

Chasta rauccio: we're a family here and it's actually one of our core values.

A couple of years ago, we did a survey and that came back as one of the most important things to our team members, was a family atmosphere.

So, not only do we act as family, within the facility, we bring family members together.

We do things such as cookies and cocoa for santa.

Family days.

Christmas from the hearth.

So many things, but probably the most proud thing that i think we've developed here at winston plywood, is a group called women of winston.

Typically, in the plywood industry, you feel it's a male dominated industry, but not here at winston plywood.

They help us create that family type atmosphere.

And i'm quite happy to say, that we've promoted many of these team members into leadership positions.

Troy thompson: i think that's amazing.

Well, i appreciate both of you, giving us an opportunity to talk to you and good luck with hiring all the new team members, that you both need.

Bruce warren: thank you very much.

Troy thompson: if you want to find out more information, there it all is, up on the screen for you.

Winston plywood and veneer.

Give them a call, if you're looking for a changing career.

Back after this short break.