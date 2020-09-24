Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali

The UK economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarterdespite posting a record bounceback in the summer, when many of therestrictions that had been placed on businesses to control the pandemic werelifted. Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the health measures taken inthe past few weeks will have slowed down growth.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre that has been working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and deliver food throughout the Covid pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rajkummar Rao dons the avatar of a small town P.T. teacher in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, his second film which released on OTT this Diwali. Stressing on the importance of physical education see if this offering impresses or fails to leave a mark in our movie review.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
Preparations for the 'Deepotsav' is underway in Ayodhaya. The city bathed in lights, festivities and glee for the upcoming Diwali celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department aims to beat their own record of lighting the maximum numbers of earthen lamps. Over 5 lakh earthen lamps are likely to be lit in this year's Deepotsav. It will be the first since the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute came.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a press conference in Patna and said that it is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. 'We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow,' he said.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has taken part in a photo opportunity on the steps of 11 Downing Street with TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady and CBI Director General Dame Carolyn Fairbairn before heading off to parliament where he will deliver his job protection plan. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn