Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic.

During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain.

Report by Thomasl.

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain [Video]

Sharma pressed over post-Brexit concerns for vaccine supply chain

Cabinet minister Alok Sharma repeatedly failed to rule out that the supply ofa coronavirus vaccine could be affected by problems when the new Brexitarrangements come into force on January 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Alok Sharma dodges question on Downing Street politics [Video]

Alok Sharma dodges question on Downing Street politics

Alok Sharma failed to answer a question on who US president-elect Joe Biden’schief of staff should call in Downing Street if they wished to speak to theirUK counterpart. following a bitter power struggle at No 10.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Alok Sharma announces £2.2 billion fund to support businesses closed in lockdown [Video]

Alok Sharma announces £2.2 billion fund to support businesses closed in lockdown

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said £2.2 billion was being distributed tocouncils to fund grants for firms forced to close as a result of lockdownmeasures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics [Video]

Alok Sharma: No-deal Brexit will be matter of semantics

Mandatory credit: LBC - no pre-roll ads Business Secretary Alok Sharma hassaid a no-deal Brexit will be a matter of “semantics”. Asked if the “Australiadeal” was another term for a no-deal situation, Mr Sharma said: “It depends,you can use the phrase ‘no deal’, but the point is there is a deal.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting' [Video]

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle? [Video]

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle?

A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation [Video]

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation [Video]

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali [Video]

Chancellor lights candles outside Number 11 ahead of Diwali

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected [Video]

Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system. The Cabinet..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’ [Video]

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders. The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to..

Credit: ODN