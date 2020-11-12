2020 Coats for Kids - Active 20-30 Club

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 week ago

Drive to raise funds for Coats for Kids in Lane County

It was another successful year for the coats for kids campaign.

Today... les schwab tires and kezi presented a check to the eugene active 20-30 club for 7,608 dollars.

That money was donated from people just like you all over lane county... to make sure kids stay warm this winter.

Conrad hulen / eugene active 20-30 club president "the coats for kids drive is our annual drive in order to get coats for all different sorts of non-profit organizations in the greater eugene-springfield area, and this year due to everything that's going on, we had to switch to just a donation drive in order to take that money and then purchase new coats for children in need in lane county."

Duration 21" we are partnering with 11 local agencies to hand out coats to kids..

Including bags of love, catholic community charities... looking glass and