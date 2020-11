Will The Weeknd Top Bruno Mars, Prince Super Bowl Halftime Performances? Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 01:57s - Published 7 minutes ago Will The Weeknd Top Bruno Mars, Prince Super Bowl Halftime Performances? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg and SI media columnist Jimmy Traina discussed the best Super Bowl music moments of the past and gave thoughts on the one coming up in the near future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like