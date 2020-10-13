Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL dark horses for the Super Bowl: Which teams could make a playoff run?

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:14s - Published
NFL dark horses for the Super Bowl: Which teams could make a playoff run?

NFL dark horses for the Super Bowl: Which teams could make a playoff run?

USA Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the dark horse pick for the Super Bowl with Mike Jones and Jarrett Bell.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd makes his NFL Playoff picks as regular season hits halfway mark | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd makes his NFL Playoff picks as regular season hits halfway mark | THE HERD We are halfway through the NFL season in Week 9, and Colin Cowherd is updating his playoff picks....
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Are the Steelers real Super Bowl contenders? [Video]

Are the Steelers real Super Bowl contenders?

USA Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the undefeated Steelers with NFL writers Mike Jones and Jarrett Bell.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:00Published
Colin Cowherd makes his NFL Playoff picks as regular season hits halfway mark | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd makes his NFL Playoff picks as regular season hits halfway mark | THE HERD

We are halfway through the NFL season in Week 9, and Colin Cowherd is updating his playoff picks. Here where the top NFL teams land on his rankings, and who he thinks will ultimately win this year's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:45Published
Why Ryan Harris Believes Teams Should Forfeit NFL Games If They Produce Multiple Positive COVID Tests [Video]

Why Ryan Harris Believes Teams Should Forfeit NFL Games If They Produce Multiple Positive COVID Tests

Former Super Bowl 50 Champion Ryan Harris explains why he thinks teams should have to forfeit games instead of league controlled postponements.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:32Published