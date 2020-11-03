Fox News Ratings Tumble As Trump Supports Other Networks

On Thursday, Fox Corp.

Stock dropped as much as 6% on Thursday.

The dip came after Pres.

Donald Trump retweeted support for its rival right-leaning news networks Newsmax and OANN.

Trump and his supporters have been irritated by Fox News since it called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night.

According to Axios Trump could have his eyes set on creating his own news network to directly compete with Fox.