Pops and Flops: Snapchat, Southwest Airlines, and Vroom Stock
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:41s
Pops and Flops: Snapchat, Southwest Airlines, and Vroom Stock
Snap Inc.
Shares are soaring after the social media company's stock was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.
Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines stock is flopping as sales once again tumble amid nationwide COVID-19 surges, and Vroom shares are also flopping as used-car sales are expected to drop in Q4.
