Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Pritzker Commemorates New Illinois Veterans Home

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Gov. Pritzker Commemorates New Illinois Veterans Home
Gov. Pritzker Commemorates New Illinois Veterans Home

Spending wednesday - giving veterans a place to call home.... he was in the windy city - for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new chicago veterans home.... previously - the closest facilities to the area - were more than an hour away.... pritzker says - opening this location - has remained a top priority.... sot: as the proud son and grandson of naval officers.

I have a very personal commitment to illinois nearly 650,000 veterans.

That's why one of my first acts as governor, that can january was to order a full review that was january of 2019 to order a full review of the health safety and security of veterans homes across our state, making sure that our heroes are being well cared for it's the first of it's kind to open in 20 years - and expected to help about 200 retired




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Officials Cut Ribbon On New Chicago Veterans Home, But No One Lives There Yet [Video]

Officials Cut Ribbon On New Chicago Veterans Home, But No One Lives There Yet

Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated Veterans Day by cutting the ribbon on the Chicago Veterans Home, a project years in the making, and the first state veterans facility in Chicago.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:58Published
Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan [Video]

Illinois restaurants push back on Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus mitigation plan

Amid a surge in cases in Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new mitigation measures, including the closure of indoor dining in the regions.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 01:05Published
Gov. Pritzker All But Cancels Upcoming High School Basketball Season [Video]

Gov. Pritzker All But Cancels Upcoming High School Basketball Season

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday tightened its restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports amid a new statewide surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. One of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:55Published