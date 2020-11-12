CC's Caroline Lutz signs to play soccer at SIUE
Catholic's caroline lutz signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at southern illinois university edwardsville ..
The cougars compete in the ohio valley conference ..
Lutz picked s-i-u-e over marshall and coastal carolina ..
One reason ..
Its location ..
Family a major factor in lutz's decision ..
Lutz helped c-c capture its first ever state championship less than two weeks ago.
The senior finished with 28 goals and 29 assists for the season.
S-i-u-e has known about lutz for some time now ..
In fact ..
It started recruiting her when she was a sophomore ..
Now the next time lutz plays in a game will come as a freshman in a cougars uniform.
Caroline lutz: it's surreal.
The day i committed was probably one of the best days of my life.
It's just like a huge weight lifted off your shoulders and knowing that i still get to play the game that i love at the next level is just so awesome.
Congrats to caroline ..