CC's Caroline Lutz signs to play soccer at SIUE

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

Lutz led the Knights to a Class A state championship as a senior.

Catholic's caroline lutz signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at southern illinois university edwardsville ..

The cougars compete in the ohio valley conference ..

Lutz picked s-i-u-e over marshall and coastal carolina ..

One reason ..

Its location ..

Family a major factor in lutz's decision ..

Lutz helped c-c capture its first ever state championship less than two weeks ago.

The senior finished with 28 goals and 29 assists for the season.

S-i-u-e has known about lutz for some time now ..

In fact ..

It started recruiting her when she was a sophomore ..

Now the next time lutz plays in a game will come as a freshman in a cougars uniform.

Caroline lutz: it's surreal.

The day i committed was probably one of the best days of my life.

It's just like a huge weight lifted off your shoulders and knowing that i still get to play the game that i love at the next level is just so awesome.

Congrats to caroline ..