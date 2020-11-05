Healthy Living: Shorter days can have big impact on mental health

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 weeks ago

Over a week since daylight savings time ended the shortening days are more and more noticeable, which can have an impact on mental health.

Days ago-- and while your sleep schedule has probably adjusted by now, nighttime darkness falling so early can be tougher to get used to.

Kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg explains in today's healthy living-- sponsored by oregon medical group.

"you've probably noticed the days getting shorter and the nights getting longer-- as always, it's important to keep an eye on mental health during this time of the year."

Oregon medical group family physician dr. gary brandt says he's already seen an increase in patients asking about mental health because of the pandemic-- which could be compounded by decreasing daylight hours.

"it's a significant potential impact, and it's one we are already seeing."

While some feel generalized anxiety or depression-- the feeling can be hard to put a finger on.

"if you allow enough time for patients to tell you why they are in the room with you, undoubtedly a piece of what we are dealing with is a mental health component.

An unsettledness, an anxiety, a fear."

Stay self aware-- and make sure friends and family owuld be comfortable letting you know if something seems off.

Another front line defense-- schedule a regular general wellness appointment with your doctor.

"the most important thing you can do is maintain the rest of your health.

Exercise regularly,eat well, make contact with others any way you can safely, keep that social support network up.

And don't forget to see your doctor for a general wellness visit and maintain your health."

He says the pandemic has created barriers between patients and care and created even more hurdles for those who don't regularly see their doctor-- but overcoming them can make a big difference.

"i think the big picture is stay healthy stay active, stay connected."

"dr. brandt says there isn't much data to support that vitamin d and full- spectrum lights have much of an impact on people who are otherwise healthy-- but it doesn't hurt either.

In the studio, chris lueneburg