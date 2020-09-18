Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Benedict Cumberbatch is putting on the cloak of levitation and will reprise Marvel supernatural hero Doctor Strange for the latest 'Spider-Man' movie installment, starring Tom Holland and being made by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20Published
Here's your inside look at the western drama movie News of the World, directed by Paul Greengrass. It stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands,..
News of the World Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a widower and veteran of three wars, now moves from town..