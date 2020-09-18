Global  
 

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios.

The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan.

15, 2021.


