Signs of job growth encouraging to Florida workers

First-time jobless claims continued to slow last week in Florida, while efforts are underway to bulk up the state's unemployment agency and key parts of the economy still struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLAIMS HIT 709- THOUSAND LASTWEEK... THAT'S DOWN FROM 757-THOUSAND THE WEEK BEFORE.

ANDHERE IN FLROIDA - THERE AREREAL SIGNS OF TRYING TO TURNTHE EMPLOYMENT PICTURE AROUND- WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY TAKES A CLOSER LOOKFROM JUPITER.IN JUPITERÃPEOPLE ARE BEINGHIREDÃAND BRITTANY AMBER ISONE- 130812“IIBARTENDER AT THE CHARLIE ANDJOEBEING BUILT ACROSS THE JUPITERINLET FROM THE LIGHTHOUSEÃAMINI COMPLEX OF 4 FOOD ANDBEVERAGE VENUESÃSET TO OPENBY THE NEW YEAR - 122800“WENEED PEOPLE WE200 PEOPLE AT THE BEGINNING OFTHIS WEEK” THE HIRING IS ASIGN OF IMPROVEMENT IN THEREGIONÃOVERALL FLORIDA POSTED THEFOURTH STRAIGHT WEEK OF LOWERUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSÃAND THEJOB GROWTH EXTENDS UP THETREASURE COASTÃ0046“CAREERSOURCE RESEARCH COAST SERVESST LUCIE, INDIAN RIVER ANDMARTIN COUNTIES AND IN OURAREA, WEGROWTH IN SKILLED TRADES ANDCONSTRUCTION” AND BACK INJUPITERÃBRITTANY AMBER ISLOOKING FORWARD TO GETTINGBACK TO WORKÃ130733“STARTING TO OPEN UP WHICH ISGOOD BIT IT DEFINITELY HASBEEN A HARD YEAR” IN JUPITEMS, WPTV NC 5.IT'S THE STORM THAT JUST WON'TGO AWAY..

