Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CMA Awards recap

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:27s - Published
CMA Awards recap

CMA Awards recap

Now to country music's golden night - the CMA Awards.

And what a night it was, with incredible performances and a ceremony that looked quite different this year.

ABC's Lara Spencer reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List Despite a shuffling performer line-up thanks to multiple positive tests for COVID-19, the Country...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Justin Bieber Performs '10,000 Hours' With Dan + Shay at CMA Awards 2020 - Watch!

Justin Bieber hits the stage at an empty Hollywood Bowl for a performance on the 2020 CMA Awards held...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Taylor Hill Suits Up in Versace to Present at CMA Awards 2020

Taylor Hill is making a very stylish appearance at the 2020 CMA Awards! The 24-year-old model struck...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

2020 CMA Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News [Video]

2020 CMA Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

2020 CMA Awards: The Most Memorable Moments | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:57Published
Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Had A Blast' At CMA Awards [Video]

Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn 'Had A Blast' At CMA Awards

Reba McEntire made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Rex Linn at Wednesday night's CMA Awards and says "he had a blast." Plus, Darius Rucker says he was honoured to be asked to co-host this..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:11Published
Jimmie Allen Privileged To Honour Charley Pride [Video]

Jimmie Allen Privileged To Honour Charley Pride

Backstage at the 2020 CMA Awards, Jimmie Allen says it was a privilege to present country legend Charley Pride with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Plus, the singer recalls spending his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:40Published