We’ve been waiting for next-gen gaming and the Sony Playstation 5 console is finally here

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Next-generation gaming has arrived with the Sony Playstation 5.

With looks to match, the PS5 has an amazing launch library of games that take advantage of the next-gen graphical power.

These are going to sell out fast all year, so be sure to get your hands on them as soon as you can!

The Playstation 5 starts at $399 and is poised to be the must-have gaming console.Read more here to find the best place to purchase!Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.


