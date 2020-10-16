Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards
The 2020 AMAs will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST

