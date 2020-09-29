Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Team Up For '10,000 Hours' CMA Awards Performance

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Team Up For '10,000 Hours' CMA Awards Performance

Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Team Up For '10,000 Hours' CMA Awards Performance

Justin Bieber joined Dan + Shay on an empty Hollywood Bowl stage in California to sing their mega-hit "10,000 Hours" at the 2020 CMA Awards.

Plus, more highlights from country music's biggest night.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Performs at Empty Hollywood Bowl with Dan + Shay for CMA Awards 2020 (Video)

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr


CMA Awards 2020: Justin Bieber joins Dan + Shay for first '10,000 Hours' live performance

Dan + Shay enlisted Bieber for crossover hit "10,000 Hours," a sugary sweet love song that first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Justin Bieber Goes Country During 2020 CMA Awards Performance With Dan + Shay

Welcome to the music of Nashville, Justin Bieber. The 2020 CMA Awards was a big night for Beliebers...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Maren Morris scores a hat-trick at 2020 CMA Awards [Video]

Maren Morris scores a hat-trick at 2020 CMA Awards

Maren Morris scores a hat-trick at 2020 CMA Awards

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:06Published
Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:45Published
Tory Lanez's Team Allegedly Sent Emails From Fake 300 Entertainment Account to 'Campaign Press' for Megan Thee Stallion Incident [Video]

Tory Lanez's Team Allegedly Sent Emails From Fake 300 Entertainment Account to 'Campaign Press' for Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez’s team has been accused of faking emails from Megan Thee Stallion’s label in an effort to “campaign press," DaBaby leads the 2020 BET Awards’ nominations & Justin Timberlake teases a..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:26Published