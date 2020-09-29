Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Team Up For '10,000 Hours' CMA Awards Performance
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:42s - Published
5 minutes ago
Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Team Up For '10,000 Hours' CMA Awards Performance
Justin Bieber joined Dan + Shay on an empty Hollywood Bowl stage in California to sing their mega-hit "10,000 Hours" at the 2020 CMA Awards.
Plus, more highlights from country music's biggest night.
