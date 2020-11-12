Mary Anne O'Donnell honored with Servant Award

A weeklong celebration called "A Movement to Serve" is underway at Catholic Charities of Baltimore to honor several individuals for exemplary service to neighbors in need.

Mary Anne O'Donnell received the Monsignor Arthur F.

Valenzano Joyful Servant Award.

O'Donnell has a photo album with dozens of years of memories from her work with Catholic Charities.

She started as the director of Sarah's House, which is an emergency shelter for homeless families in Anne Arundel County.