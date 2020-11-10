Global  
 

Armenian protests urge 'traitor' prime minister to quit

Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.


Armenia explodes as trilateral agreement ends war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Protests sparked in Armenia in response to the signing of the trilateral agreement on a ceasefire in...
Cease-fire deal over Nagorno-Karabakh sees protests in Armenia, celebrations in Azerbaijan

Protesters ransacked the office of the Armenian prime minister and broke windows and furniture in...
Thousands of disgruntled Armenians descended on Yerevan's Liberty Square to rally and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal.

Thousands in Yerevan call for PM to quit after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Anger, upset, sadness and a huge sense of loss in Armenia after the prime minister signs deal to end weeks of conflict.

