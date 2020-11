Caterina Scorsone Opens Up About Down Syndrome Advocacy

Ahead of the 17th season premiere of "Grey's Anatomy", star Caterina Scorsone opens up about being a real-life advocate for people with down syndrome, including her 3-year-old daughter Pippa.

The actress will be honoured at the 12th annual "Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show" on Nov.

14 with the 2020 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.