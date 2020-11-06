The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News

' The Crown 's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson open up about meeting the real-life royals, ' WandaVision ' is set to debut on Disney+ in January 2021 and The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

WandaVision, one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated new series, finally has a release date: January 15th, 2021. The news came ahead of Disney’s..

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without any special effects.

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Charles Dance insists Royals have a harder life than movie stars The Crown actor Charles Dance has shared that he believes it's much harder to be a royal than a movie star.

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is all set to play the lead character in an Irish feel-good film ‘Joyride,’ which marks the first dramatic feature from..

'The Crown' Stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on Meeting Real Royalty | THR News 'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson shared their experiences meeting real royalty while stopping by 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

The Weeknd is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, 2021, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday.

The Blinding Lights singer will follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Prince and the Rolling Stones.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said "the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."