The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News

'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson open up about meeting the real-life royals, 'WandaVision' is set to debut on Disney+ in January 2021 and The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.


The Weeknd will perform live at the Super Bowl LV halftime show

 Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said "the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."
The Weeknd to perform Super Bowl 2021 half-time show

 The Blinding Lights singer will follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Prince and the Rolling Stones.
The Weeknd set to perform at 2021 Super Bowl halftime show

 The Weeknd is set to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show on Feb. 7, 2021, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday.
The Weeknd Tapped to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

 Huge news ... The Weeknd has officially announced he's doing the Super Bowl halftime show in February!!! ... as long as there's still a Super Bowl in February!!!..
'The Crown' Stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on Meeting Real Royalty | THR News [Video]

'The Crown' Stars Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson on Meeting Real Royalty | THR News

'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson shared their experiences meeting real royalty while stopping by 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Olivia Colman to star in Irish feel-good film ‘Joyride’

 Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is all set to play the lead character in an Irish feel-good film ‘Joyride,’ which marks the first dramatic feature from..
Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher [Video]

Olivia Colman insists Gillian Anderson will ‘take your breath away’ as Margaret Thatcher

Olivia Colman has heaped praise on her 'The Crown' co-star Gillian Anderson's performance as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Charles Dance insists Royals have a harder life than movie stars [Video]

Charles Dance insists Royals have a harder life than movie stars

The Crown actor Charles Dance has shared that he believes it's much harder to be a royal than a movie star.

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown [Video]

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' [Video]

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without any special effects.

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News [Video]

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021.

WandaVision, Marvel’s first big Disney Plus show, will premiere on January 15th

 WandaVision, one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated new series, finally has a release date: January 15th, 2021.

The news came ahead of Disney’s..
Daily Download: The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

Daily Download: The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL is getting some Canadian flair as The Weeknd is gearing up to headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime show on Feb. 7. Plus, more of our daily download, including Emma Roberts flaunting her growing..

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show [Video]

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Both the singer and the NFL made the announcement on Thursday. We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one..

The Weeknd Set to Perform for 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd Set to Perform for 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show | Billboard News

The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Fla., according to an announcement today (Nov. 12) made jointly by the NFL, Pepsi and the NFL's live music..

