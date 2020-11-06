The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown' without any special effects.
Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15, 2021.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:21Published
The NFL is getting some Canadian flair as The Weeknd is gearing up to headline the Super Bowl LV Halftime show on Feb. 7. Plus, more of our daily download, including Emma Roberts flaunting her growing..