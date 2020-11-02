White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS

The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign.

CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's third-largest department.

Sources say that among them, one was Bryan Ware, a top official in DHS's cyber arm.

DHS assistant secretary for international affairs Valerie Boyd also resigned.

Leadership at the third-largest federal department has been exceptionally unstable throughout President Donald Trump's tenure.

The DHS has had five secretaries, yet only two of them were actually confirmed by the Senate: John Kelly and Kirstjen Nielsen.