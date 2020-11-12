Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Make patterned cocktails with this 3D printing robot — Future Blink

Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Make patterned cocktails with this 3D printing robot — Future Blink
You're about to become a super popular host.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Make patterned cocktails with this 3D printing robot — Future Blink

PRINT A DRINK is the 3D printing technology your next cocktail party needs. With it, a robot can...
Mashable - Published