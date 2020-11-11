Rockefeller tree cut down in Oneonta

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 10 minutes ago

A tree from Oneonta will find a new home at Rockefeller Center this holiday season.

Coming from oneonta.

The 11-ton spruce tree was cut down today and prepped for delivery to rockefeller center.

News channel 2's brent kearney was there for this long standing christmas tradition.

For this very lucky family in west oneonta, today has been a long time coming .

None .

None "i have been excited since day one it's been a wonderful experience rockefeller center eric and them have been like family.

It's been a great experience."

The tree was chosen by head landscaper at rockefeller center erik pohzey, who's had his eye on this tree since he chose the first one in oneonta back in 2016.

Back in 2016 we are working on the other tree.

I came around in to see if i could find other trees and i found this tree.

And i kind of thought it was a great i miss you when i saw it i know it would be perfect."

"the tree stands about 75 feet tall and crews here now have the tricky task of lifting this off the ground and onto a flatbed will will make its way down to new york city" nat a show fit for the broadway stage right in their front yards.

I'm just happy for my neighbors it was a lot of fun watching them.

I've always wanted to see it in the ground and feet dropped in my lap two times because my friend angie's was three years ago.

And she was there to relive her special day "my family had the tree in 2016.

Eric from rockefeller center drove by your house and saw a tree and knocked on our door and asked if we'd be willing to donate."

"this is an amazing day i hope they're soaking upevery minute.

I'mjustp which is so fun."

And now its in the hands of rockefeller center to spruce it up for the lighting ceremony.

In west oneonta brent kearney news channel 2> the 88th christmas in rockefeller center celebration is planned for wednesday, december 2nd.

That's when the oneonta tree, adourned with 50 thousand leds, will be lit for the first time.

You can watch here on wktv nbc.

And since we are getting into the holiday spirit.... a reminder that