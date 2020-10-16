City of Perry dedicates Legacy Park to veterans

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

Veterans Day may be over but the city of Perry is still honoring our troops.

And macon r-b-i--- an initiative created by the battcher says the complex was 1-point-six-million-dollars to build.

Veterans day may be over, but perry is still honoring troops.

The city paid homage to veterans by dedicating legacy park as a memorial to remember the sacrifice they've made.

The one acre park located off of carroll street has been in the works since 20-14.

Mayor randall walker says the park will expand to rotary centennial park by a connecting bridge.

Today i would like for them to take away the honor that we are trying to show these veterans that are here with us today.

We have veterans from world war ii all the way to kuwait.

We are proud of