Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

City of Perry dedicates Legacy Park to veterans

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
City of Perry dedicates Legacy Park to veterans
Veterans Day may be over but the city of Perry is still honoring our troops.

And macon r-b-i--- an initiative created by the battcher says the complex was 1-point-six-million-dollars to build.

Veterans day may be over, but perry is still honoring troops.

The city paid homage to veterans by dedicating legacy park as a memorial to remember the sacrifice they've made.

The one acre park located off of carroll street has been in the works since 20-14.

Mayor randall walker says the park will expand to rotary centennial park by a connecting bridge.

Today i would like for them to take away the honor that we are trying to show these veterans that are here with us today.

We have veterans from world war ii all the way to kuwait.

We are proud of




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Veterans Honored At Hialeah Park Held Mostly Virtually Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Veterans Honored At Hialeah Park Held Mostly Virtually Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

At Triangle Park, off Veterans Way in Hialeah, city leaders and first responders held an event to honor those how have served in the US armed forces this Veterans Day.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published
Local veteran leads vision for Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park [Video]

Local veteran leads vision for Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park

Local veteran leads vision for permanent memorial for Cheatham County Veterans.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published
Kim Kardashian West has signed up for PAW Patrol The Movie [Video]

Kim Kardashian West has signed up for PAW Patrol The Movie

Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, and Will Brisbin have all signed up to lend their vocal talents to 'PAW Patrol: The..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published