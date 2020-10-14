Global  
 

Local business lends a hand with a free flu shot clinic

It's time to get a flu shot, and a Terre Haute business is working to make it easier for you.

One terre haute business wanted to make it easier for you to get one!

"vivid smiles" in terre haute held a free flu shot clinic this afternoon.

The business gave shots to people 4 years old... and older.

No appointment was needed.

Vivid smiles says with everything going on with the pandemic... they're happy to help the community.

"right now with covid going on...there is a lot of people out there that just don't have insurance right now.

But, they still need the proper health care."

Vivid smiles had 100 shots on-site today to give out




