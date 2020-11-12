Central Catholic prepares for regional matchup with Winamac

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 day ago

To where its at ..

But that's 20-20 for you ..

The knights overcoming two quarantines ..

Brian nay's team owns just a 4-3 record ..

What's forgotten because of all the off- the-field issues is central catholic is the reigning class a state champs.

Tomorrow night ..

It will hit the road to winamac in hopes of taking one step closer to lucas oil stadium.

Our own j-d arland has the story... brian nay: you can't replicate game reps.

You know you can try as much as you can in practice but the friday night reps are definitely key.

Jd arland: on the other side of the regional championship bracket stands a winamac team who sits at 7-2.

Central catholic has only played seven games this season.

They say playing this late in the year was all part of the plan.

Brian nay: the expectation here is to play well into november and i feel like our guys have definitely embraced that.

They take a lot of pride in wearing those interlocking c's and know that it means a lot to a lot of people.

Jd arland: those interlocking c's have taken the field in november for the last 11 years straight....but cc didn;t play last week after their game was cancelled due to the virus.

Practice didn't slow down.

Brian nay: we had a nice physical week at practice.

We were full pads every day and you know really trying to keep the intensity up.

Learning from our past couple of quote unquote bye weeks... keeping the intensity up just like it's another game week.

Jd arland: another week in the playoffs...the knights will build their offense around junior quarterback clark barrett... brian nay: we like where clark is at.

We put a lot of trust in him and we lean on him heavily to be able to distribute the football.

Clark barrett: i know they're really physical team and that's something i've got to prepare for.

I've got to be ready to make quick decisions, get the ball out of my hands so we have time to make plays.

Can't take any hits that are unnecessary.

Jd arland: winamac has won its last 6 in a row....it's also the first time the warriors have been to regionals in 4 years...nay and the knights are just happy to have the opportunity to play..

Brian nay: extremely proud of our guys it means everything to still be playing.

Jd arland: the warriors and knights will meet in winamac at 7:00 on friday.

At cc, jd arland, sports 18...