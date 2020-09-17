Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

Chattanooga State is open for students but closed to the public, unless you get an appointment.

Students.

Chattanooga state community college has entered a modified phase 2 now there's some confusion on what that actually means basically it boils down to campus is open for business but not freely to the public.

When we notified the community that will be closed to the public unless by appointment only it would've been better to say we remain open to the public now by appointment only.

Chattanooga state vice president nancy patterson says the reason for limiting the public to appointment only is to decrease the potential spread of covid.

The shift to a modified phase 2 is designed to do our part to help mitigate the spread of covid- 19 and the safety of our campus family and our community.

She says if you are a virtual student already nothing changes and a majority of students who took hybrid classes won't be impacted by this change.

Many of our programs are hands-on so we will continue to have our hands-on programs on campus.

Patterson says over the summer the school board thought of several different contingency plans based on what was happening with the virus.

The summer planning has served as well anticipating that there could be an increase in covid-19 cases and wanting to do our part at chattanooga state to help mitigate the spread.

She says she expects the number of people on campus to decrease she is not sure yet by how much.