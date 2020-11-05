How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

The price of US housing in the third quarter of 2020 saw the biggest year-over-year jump since 2013.

Markets Insider reports the median price for a single-family home rose 12%, mainly fueled by record-low mortgage interest rates.

But there's a downside: Not every American is benefitting from the rally.

In fact, Q3 saw the proportion of first-time homebuyers drop to just 31%.

That's the lowest share in over 30 years.