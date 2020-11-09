Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update

Fed up, the man and his wife reached out to ABC Action News and within 24 hours of sending his claimant ID into the DEO, "They're going to release my funds, and everything is going to be cleared and going back to normal."
Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National Hurrican Center, no watches or warnings are in place. Meteorologists are forecasting that Theta will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating. CNN reports that hough Theta is not predicted to make landfall, Tropical Storm Eta already has.