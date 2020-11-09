Global  
 

Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 12 evening update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | November 12, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 12, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 11, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 11, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:05Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 10, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 10, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published
Tracking the Tropics | November 9, morning update

Tracking the Tropics | November 9, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:17Published

Davenport man says his unemployment benefits have been on hold since May [Video]

Davenport man says his unemployment benefits have been on hold since May

Fed up, the man and his wife reached out to ABC Action News and within 24 hours of sending his claimant ID into the DEO, "They're going to release my funds, and everything is going to be cleared and going back to normal."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:45Published

Late season tropical storm Eta hits Florida again

 Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming..
USATODAY.com

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic [Video]

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National Hurrican Center, no watches or warnings are in place. Meteorologists are forecasting that Theta will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating. CNN reports that hough Theta is not predicted to make landfall, Tropical Storm Eta already has.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Hurricane season: Record number of named Atlantic storms

 This year's Atlantic hurricane season has broken the record for the number of named storms, the US National Hurricane Center says. Subtropical storm Theta in the..
WorldNews

Thursday morning update on Eta [Video]

Thursday morning update on Eta

The latest information on Tropical Storm Eta as it weakens over north Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:11Published
Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/11/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/11/20 10 PM

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:45Published
Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Coastal Lee & Charlotte Co. as Eta approaches the area.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published