Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

How Low Interest Rates Are Pushing Americans Out Of The Housing Market

The price of US housing in the third quarter of 2020 saw the biggest year-over-year jump since 2013.

Markets Insider reports the median price for a single-family home rose 12%, mainly fueled by record-low mortgage interest rates.

But there's a downside: Not every American is benefitting from the rally.

In fact, Q3 saw the proportion of first-time homebuyers drop to just 31%.

That's the lowest share in over 30 years.

As home prices significantly outpace median family income growth, more Americans have been pushed out of the housing market and have had to delay homeownership.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

With historic interest rates, Denver vets race to refinance their homes

Low interest rates and a tight housing market in Denver are driving a boom in VA home loans this...
bizjournals - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year [Video]

Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year

The the 12th time in 2020, mortgage rates have fallen to a record low. That's according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
More than 750K Americans filed for unemployment last week [Video]

More than 750K Americans filed for unemployment last week

More than 750,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Despite Pandemic Home Sales Spike [Video]

Despite Pandemic Home Sales Spike

Business Insider reports that in September, sales of previously owned homes leaped 9.4%. According to the National Association of Realtors that's a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.54..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published