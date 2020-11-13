Schlarman Strong: Players, coaches remember the UK Offensive Line Coach

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ/UK Athletics) - LEXINGTON, Kentucky – John Schlarman, assistant coach for the University of Kentucky football team and an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman during his playing days at UK, died Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer.

He was 45.

While solid blue fans remember him as the creator of the big blue wall...he got his start on the field in solid blue.

Number 65 john schlarman graduated from ft.

Thomas highlands, schlarman came to kentucky in 1993.

He'd be a starter from 1994 to 1997.

He was named to the s-e-c all freshman team.

Schlarman was named the team's most outstanding lineman in 1995 and 96.

As a senior, he earned all-sec honors.

While digging in our archives, we found this cool video.

After a victory over louisville....coach schlarman there on the left helping carry the governors' cup off the field.

After playing at kentucky...schlarm an would coach at the high school level at bourbon county, campbell county and newport high before joining the staff at kentucky.

But as we know..he's remembered most for his time in solid blue.

As a coach...there is no doubt schlarman and his offensive line saw their best success in 2018...the citrus bowl year.

Benny snell would break the school's all-time rushing record.

One of the biggest moments coming after the cats beat florida in the swamp...beating the gators for the first time since 1986.

After the game...stoops gave schlarman the game ball.

That season would be capped with a citrus bowl victory.

Before that game against penn state...i had a chance to sit down and talk to schlarman.

Here's what he had to say then about his battle.

On thursday, u-k athletics announced