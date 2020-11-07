Global  
 

Bhubaneswar-based NGO runs campaign to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Diwali is around the corner.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-based NGO ran a campaign to motivate people to gift plants on the festival.

The volunteers of Bakul Foundation have come up with an attractive packaging for plants in cane baskets and jute bags.

One can choose from flowering plants, medicinal plants, tree growing plants etc as per their choice.

Volunteers also painted 'diyas' to compliment the hamper and offer it to the buyers.

Gifting plants to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali is definitely a must try!


