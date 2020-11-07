Bhubaneswar-based NGO runs campaign to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has lit candles outside 11 Downing Street ahead of Diwali on Saturday.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rajkummar Rao dons the avatar of a small town P.T. teacher in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, his second film which released on OTT this Diwali. Stressing on the importance of physical education see if this offering impresses or fails to leave a mark in our movie review.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
A car rally from SKICC to duck park was organised to spread awareness on drug abuse in Srinagar on November 08. The initiative aims at enlightening youth about ditching drugs. Rally was organised by NGO 'White Globe'. Drug abuse remains a pressing issue in recent times over its devastating effects.
With less than a week left for Diwali, Gorakhpur's NGO, 'Sakshi Mahila' has started making idols and earthen lamps with cow dung. The organisation in-charge claimed that that these idols and lamps are eco-friendly and more efficient compared to other products. Customers demand for cow dung-made lamps and idols have increased a lot.
Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprises of 10 school students, selected to participate in NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021, which is scheduled for April. NaPSAT is an initiative of Bhubaneswar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation. This is a very first time that Indian school team has been selected for Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021. "This is the first time when a school team from India has been selected for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The team will make a rover that can move on the surface of Mars," said Anil Pradhan, founder of Navonmesh Prasar Foundation.
Speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar on November 10, the speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly and MLA from Digapahandi Assembly Constituency, Dr Surjya Narayan Patro spoke about the upcoming session of the state assembly. Patro said, "40-day Odisha assembly session will be conducted from November 20-December 31 following strict COVID-19 norms and everyone involved will be tested three days before the session." "There will no Saturday-Sunday holiday. Assembly will be sanitised daily," he added.
An artist in Haryana'a Panchkula made unique eco-friendly crackers for this Diwali. She made seed bombs which will grow into plants. Tanika Bansal made these crackers to spread awareness among people..