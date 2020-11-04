Marine sanctuary three times the size of the UK created in the Atlantic

The waters around a remote UK Overseas Territory in the Atlantic Ocean are tobecome one of the world’s largest marine sanctuaries to protect wildlife.

Thegovernment of Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic, has declared a 687,000square kilometre (265,000 square mile) marine protection zone in theterritory’s waters – an area almost three times the size of the UK.