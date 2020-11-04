Marine sanctuary three times the size of the UK created in the Atlantic
The waters around a remote UK Overseas Territory in the Atlantic Ocean are tobecome one of the world’s largest marine sanctuaries to protect wildlife.
Thegovernment of Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic, has declared a 687,000square kilometre (265,000 square mile) marine protection zone in theterritory’s waters – an area almost three times the size of the UK.
Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National Hurrican Center, no watches or warnings are in place. Meteorologists are forecasting that Theta will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating. CNN reports that hough Theta is not predicted to make landfall, Tropical Storm Eta already has.