Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

James Beverly is the new minority leader of the Georgia State House of Representatives

The Georgia State House, Democrats select a House minority leader from Macon

Perdue and loeffler are currently in runoff elections... against democrats jon ossoff and rapheal warnock.

At the georgia state house, democrats select a house minority leader from macon.

James beverly is the new minority leader of the georgia state house of representatives.

This comes after the party's former leader -- bob trammell -- was defeated