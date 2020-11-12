Global  
 

The Georgia State House, Democrats select a House minority leader from Macon

James Beverly is the new minority leader of the Georgia State House of Representatives

Perdue and loeffler are currently in runoff elections... against democrats jon ossoff and rapheal warnock.

At the georgia state house, democrats select a house minority leader from macon.

James beverly is the new minority leader of the georgia state house of representatives.

This comes after the party's former leader -- bob trammell -- was defeated




