Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Georgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

Georgia State Senator David Lucas tests positive for COVID-19

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas tells 41NBC her husband, Senator David Lucas, is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Says the recount is not likely to change the lead, but he hopes it will bring confidence in the results.

And a georgia leader -- with macon ties -- has tested positive for covid-19.

Macon-bibb commissioner elaine lucas says her husband --- georgia state senator david lucas --- is in the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Lucas says she feels fine.

But she is choosing to quarentine at home... until she gets her test results.

David lucas is a 70 year old democrat... who




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Senator David Perdue To Face Off Against Jon Ossoff [Video]

Republican Senator David Perdue To Face Off Against Jon Ossoff

Republican Sen. David Perdue will fight Jon Ossoff for the US Senate election in Georgia. Ossoff was an investigative journalist and the 2017 Democratic nominee for the high-profile special election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
FVSU's Child Development Center closed due to COVID-19 [Video]

FVSU's Child Development Center closed due to COVID-19

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)–Fort Valley State University closed its Child Development Center after one of the teachers tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Credit: WMGTPublished
103-year-old COVID patient applauded as leaving hospital [Video]

103-year-old COVID patient applauded as leaving hospital

This is the moment doctors applaud a 103-year-old who is escorted out of a hospital after recovering from COVID-19.The 103-year-old woman reported as Miss Maria was being kept at the Regional General..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:45Published