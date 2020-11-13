Schlarman Strong: Players, coaches remember UK Offensive Line coach John Schlarman

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

He was 45.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (UK Athletics) – John Schlarman, assistant coach for the University of Kentucky football team and an All-Southeastern Conference offensive lineman during his playing days at UK, died Thursday following a two-year battle with cancer.

U-K offensive line coach John Schlarman has passed away at the age of 45.

Schlarman had been battling cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer since the summer of 2018.

Schlarman played in solid blue and was a starter at kentucky from 1994 to 1997.

He was an original member of stoops' staff...joining when stoops was hired in 2013.

The best way to know his impact is from his players.

Over the summer...i spoke with offensive linemen landon young and drake jackson about their coach.

We are only scratching the surface of coach Schlarman's impact on Kentucky.

Hear from players and coaches on Schlarman's impact and battle with cancer.

While solid blue fans remember him as the creator of the big blue wall...he got his start on the field in solid blue.

Number 65 john schlarman graduated from ft.

Thomas highlands, schlarman came to kentucky in 1993.

He'd be a starter from 1994 to 1997.

He was named to the s-e-c all freshman team.

Schlarman was named the team's most outstanding lineman in 1995 and 96.

As a senior, he earned all-sec honors.

While digging in our archives, we found this cool video.

After a victory over louisville....coach schlarman there on the left helping carry the governors' cup off the field.

After playing at kentucky...schlarm an would coach at the high school level at bourbon county, campbell county and newport high before joining the staff at kentucky.

But as we know..he's remembered most for his time in solid blue.

As a coach...there is no doubt schlarman and his offensive line saw their best success in 2018...the citrus bowl year.

Benny snell would break the school's all-time rushing record.

One of the biggest moments coming after the cats beat florida in the swamp...beating the gators for the first time since 1986.

After the game...stoops gave schlarman the game ball.

That season would be capped with a c1 3 citrus bowl victory.

Before that game against penn state...i had a chance to sit down and talk to schlarman.

Here's what he had to say then about his battle.

On thursday, u-k athletics announced for the last several months