Customer starts shirt fundraiser to help rebuild Jilly's Bar and Grill

A long time customer is stepping up to help one of their favorite local restaurants recover from a devastating fire last month.

JILLY'S BARAND GRILL IN PIKESVILLE WASINTENTIONALLY SET ON FIRE LASTMONTH... IT BURNED DOWN...JILLY'S HAS BEEN IN PIKESVILLEFOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS JESSICAPICKETT GREW UP ABOUT A MILEAWAY... SHE SAYS WHEN SHEHEARD THE NEWS...SHE JUSTWANTED TO HELP OUT AS MUCH ASSHE COULD.

"I knew otherlocals in the neighborhoodwould wanted to help out aswell so I decided to set up afundraiser to help supportthem.

So I can give the moneyto Scott and Cathy and thyecan do whatever they want withit help witht he rebuild, giveit to their employees, etc."PICKETT IS SELLING T SHIRTSFOR 30-DOLLARS.

SO FAR SHE'RAISED MORE THAN 42-HUNDREDDOLLARS.

WE'VE POSTED A LINKTO THE THE WEBSITE WHERE YOUCAN GET A SHIRT ON OURWEBSITE..WMAR- 2NEWS DOT COM.IT'S TROUBLE IN TO