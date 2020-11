COVID survivor talks about the long-term effects Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID survivor talks about the long-term effects On Thursday, during Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts COVID-19 briefing, two people shared their story of surviving the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RICKETT'SCORONVIRUSBRIEFING...TWO PEOPLESHARED THEIRCORONAVIRUSSTORY.STEVE SCHRADERCAUGHT COVID-19 INMID-MARCH.HE WASHOSPITALIZED ATNEBRASKA MEDICINE.SHORTLY AFTERARRIVING AT THEHOSPITAL HISCONDITION TOOK ATURN FOR THEWORSE.HE SPENT 19 DAYSON A VENTILATOR...AND MORE THAN 30DAYS IN THEHOSPITAL.HIS WIFE ANNSPOKE TODAY ABOUTHOW SHE HOPEDHE'D PULL THROUGH.PROBABLY THE WORSTPART OF THE WHOLEJOURNEY WAS ABOUT AWEEK INTO IT HE WASGETTING WORSE ANDWORSE AND WORSEAND THE DOCTORSWOULD DESCRIBE HISLUNGS AS CONCRETEHE'S JUST NOT GETTINGANY BETTER AND THEYTOLD ME THERE WAS AHIGH LIKELIHOOD HEWOULD NOT SURVIVETHISANN PRAISEDMEDICAL STAFF WHOTOOK TIME TO ZOOMOR HOLD THE PHONETO HIS EAR SO SHECOULD TALK TO HIMWHILE HE WAS IN ACOMA THOSE 19DAYS.AFTER HIS HOSPITALSTAY STEVE MOVEDTO MADONNAREHABILITATION.HE'S CONSIDERED ALONG HAULER...MONTHS AFTER HISDIAGNOSIS HE STILLHAS HEALTH ISSUESRELATED TO HISCOVID BATTLE.BOTH HE AND ANNSTRESSED THEIMPORTANCE OFTAKING THE VIRUSSERIOUSLY...WEARING A MASKAND SOCIALDISTANCING.WE EXPECT TO HEAR





