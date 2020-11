Angel Tree kicks off Friday

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:25s - Published 2 minutes ago

16 WAPT'S SHALEEKAPOWELL WITH HOW YOU CANHELP.

THE SALVATION ARMY ISPREPARING FOR IT'S ANGELTREE KICKOFF EVENT AT NORTHPARK MALL FRIDAY.THE ANGEL TREE PROGRAMSPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER ANDHELPS THOSE WHO NEED ITMOST.SOTMICHELLE HARTFIELD-COMMUNITY RELATIONSDIRECTOR FOR SALVATIONARMY IN JACKSON- ZOOM @1:58-2:08 "A PROGRAM WHEREFAMILIES IN NEED WILL COMETO US AND WE WILL REGISTERTHEIR CHILDREN.

WE DO ALL OFTHE FINANCIAL STUFF, THEINPUT AND WE OUTPUT THESEANGEL TAGS."THE ANGEL TAGS HAVECHILDREN'S NAMES...AGES... AND GIFT WISHES ONTHEM.SALVATION ARMY LEADERS SAYANY DONATION WOULD HELPBECAUSE THE COVID-19PANDEMIC IS HITTING SOMEFAMILIES HARD THIS YEAR.SOTMICHELLE HARTFIELD-COMMUNITY RELATIONSDIRECTOR FOR SALVATIONARMY IN JACKSON- ZOOM @2:36-2:50 "A LOT SAY IHAVEN'T WORKED SINCE MARCHOR MY UNEMPLOYMENT ISRUNNING OUT AND I'M LOOKINGFOR A JOB SO YOU KNOW PEOPLEARE REALLY DOING THE BESTTHEY CAN AND TRYING TOSTRING TOGETHER WHAT THEYCAN BUT WE ARE HERE TO HELPWHERE WE ARE NEEDED."THERE ARE ABOUT 1500 ANGELSPEOPLE CAN ADOPT.SOTMICHELLE HARTFIELD-COMMUNITY RELATIONSDIRECTOR FOR SALVATIONARMY IN JACKSON- ZOOM @3:01-3:13 "WE WEREEXPECTING THERE TO BE A HUGEINCREASE THIS YEAR BUT ITSEEMS LIKE IT KIND OF STAYEDSTEADY, SO IT'S NOT A HUGEOVERWHELMING EXTRA NEEDTHIS YEAR AS FAR AS ANGELSBUT THERE'S STILL A LOT OFEXTRA NEED IN OUR AREAS."ADOPTING AN ANGEL IS A GREATWAY TO GET THE FAMILYINVOLVED IN PAYING ITFORWARD.SOTMICHELLE HARTFIELD-COMMUNITY RELATIONSDIRECTOR FOR SALVATIONARMY IN JACKSON- ZOOM @5:11-5:20 "MY KIDS LOVE TOADOPT ANGELS THEIR AGE SOTHEY CAN GO AND SHOP AND W