Chicago Fire Shuts Down Production for Two Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The news comes nearly one month after one of the show's spin-offs, Chicago Med, paused production for a positive test


‘Chicago Fire’ Suspends Production For 2 Weeks After Positive COVID-19 Tests

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Chicago Fire has paused filming its ninth season for two weeks due to multiple...
Upworthy - Published


