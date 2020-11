Wildcats assistant coach, NKY native John Schlarman dies at 45

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:29s - Published 4 minutes ago

The Fort Thomas native, Highlands grad and All-SEC UK football player died of cancer after his diagnosis two years ago.

TEXTED A PICTURE TO HIS BESTFRIEND, JOHN SCHLARMAN...ááJOHN RESPONDED, AND SAID"LOVE YOU BRO".==WELL SADLY,IT TURNS OUT -- THAT'S THELAST TEXT, HE'D EVER SEND TOHIS BEST FRIEND..ááJOHN -- ANASSISTANT FOOTBALL COACH ATTHE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY --DIED TODAY, AT THE AGE OF 45.HE FOUGHT CANCER FOR OVER 2YEARS.ááNOW I TALKED TOSEVERAL PEOPLE THIS MORNING --AND THEY ALL TOLD ME..."IF YOUWANNA KNOW ABOUT JOHN... YOUNEED TO TALK TO ROBERT."ááTHISIS A PICTURE OF THE 2 OF THEM,FROM THE 90'S...THEY PLAYEDFOOTBALL TOGETHER AT HIGHLANDSHIGH SCHOOL IN NORTHERNKENTUCKY..AND LATER ATKENTUCKY...ááAND ROBERT TOLDME... OUTSIDE OF BEING THEBEST FOOTBALL PLAYER HE'D EVERWITNESSED...JOHN WAS EXACTLYWHAT A FRIEND SHOULD BE.i don't think i've ever metanyone more selfless.

Sorry.but um.

Just4 months ago.

I was falselydiagnosed with covid for acouple hours.

As i'm in thehospital he's texting me.

Andjust tellingme to fight andeverything.YEAH, EVEN THOUGHáHEá WAS FIGHTING THE BATTLEOF HIS LIFE...HE WASENCOURAGING HIS FRIENDS TOKEEP FIGHTING.ááROBERT TOLD ME TODAY -- HE'SGOT AN UN-OPENED VOICEMAIL ONHIS PHONE, FROM A YEAR AND AHALF AGO -- FROM JOHN...THATHE'S SAVING FOR A DAY -- WHENHE JUST NEEDS TO HEAR HIS BESTFRIEND'S VOICE.ááOUR THOUGHTS& PRAYERS GO OUT TO JOHN, ANDHIS FA