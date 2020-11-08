Global  
 

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News.

The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of guests or hosts praising him.

He's also been critical of the Rupert Murdoch-owned network.

Trump and Fox News have blown hot and cold together over the years.

However, when Fox named Joe Biden president-elect, it seemed to be the last straw.


US election: Donald Trump abandoned by Fox News, Rupert Murdoch as his defeat drew near

US election: Donald Trump abandoned by Fox News, Rupert Murdoch as his defeat drew near "Et tu, Fox News?" the president might have reflected as he watched the support of his favourite news...
New Zealand Herald - Published


