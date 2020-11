12 Dates of Christmas Trailer Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:06s - Published 12 Dates of Christmas Trailer 12 Dates of Christmas - Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: A holiday-inspired dating series following six singles as they step into a real-life romantic comedy designed to help them find love - just in time for the holidays. Streaming November 26 on HBO Max. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Holidate Movie - Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey



Holidate Movie trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:33 Published on September 29, 2020