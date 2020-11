THE LEGEND OF EL CID Season 1 Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published THE LEGEND OF EL CID Season 1 THE LEGEND OF EL CID Season 1 - Official Trailer (2020) Plot synopsis: The story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, a Castilian nobleman and war hero in medieval Spain. Creators: Luis Arranz, José Velasco Writers: Luis Arranz, José Velasco, Adolfo Martínez Pérez Stars: Jaime Lorente, Pablo Álvarez, Sarah Perles 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like