6pm Rescue Mission Fire 11.12.2020

Alex King has more on the impact this will have on the center..

A person is injured after a fire at the Lexington Rescue Mission early this morning.

Abc 36's alex king has more on the impact this will have on the center...and what the community can do to help.

Alex: "the lexington rescue mission helps those in need... they give people food and warmth.

After an early morning fire... its now the one in need."

Matt:"they want to get back open just as soon as they can and i'm sure they're going to work really hard to get there."

Crews say when they arrived shortly after 4-30 thursday morning, they saw flames shooting from the building.

Investigators are rking to determine the cause... major matt galati says it appears the fire started from outside the building.

He says the lexington rescue mission staff are shocked but remain positive.

Matt: "this particular hurdle is just like a hurdle that they may have helping the community and i have no doubt that they'll pull their team together and get it back up together as soon as they can."

The fire and water damage is on the roof, in the attic, kitchen and dinning area.

Major galati says staff are already working hard to get the outreach center back up and running.

Director of development kim livesay spent the day with staff trying to figure out next steps.

Kim:"we want to get up and running as quickly as possible because we serve about a hundred people lunch every day and people come in, right now especially, to get warm and to get other basic needs met... toiletries, and clothing, and coats, and blankets, and all of those things."

The center is determined to continue serving those who rely on their help... immanuel baptist church offered its refrigerator and the rescue mission staff are distributing meals in a parking lot across the street from the center.

Alex: "livesay is asking that people who are interested in helping... try to wait until next week to reach out to the center.

They're busy trying to figure out what all needs to be done.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news."

