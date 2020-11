Turnout especially high in Nebraska counties holding first all-mail presidential election Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 days ago Turnout especially high in Nebraska counties holding first all-mail presidential election 85 percent of registered voters sent in a ballot in Nebraska's all-mail counties, compared to 75 percent statewide turnout. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MAIL-IN BALLOTS APANDEMIC CHANGEDHOW WE VOTED INTHIS LAST ELECTIONMANY OPTING FORMAIL-IN BALLOTS..NATMAIL-IN VOTING ISN'TNEW TO A LOT AREASIN NEBRASKA..WE'RE A VAST STATE..LOTS OF RURALCOUNTIES..11 ARE MAIL-IN ONLY..THIS IS FORCOUNTIES WITH APOPULATION LESSTHAN 10-THOUSAND.BEFORE GENERALELECTION WEVISITED KNOXCOUNTY..IT BEGANTRANSITIONING TOALL MAIL-IN VOTINGIN 2018 ..JOANN FISCHER ISTHE ELECTIONSCOMMISSIONER ..THIS COUNTY MORETHAN 5000 ELIGIBLEVOTERS..1:30:17 I CAN TELLYOU THAT ONEPRECINCT HAD 5PERCENT IN THEPRIMARY..5 PERCENT IS NOTVERY GOOD ..AND OF THATPRECINT..THEY WERE ONE OFOUR FIRST IN 2018..THEY HAD THIS YEAR..I SHOULD SAY IN 2020THEY HAD ALMOST 50PERCENT TURN OUT..5 PERCENT TO 50PERCENT ISAMAZING..THE PRESIDENTIALELECTION BROUGHTINCREDIBLENUMBERS TO MAIL-INCOUNTIES..KNOX COUNTY SAWNEARLY 85 PERCENTOF REGISTEREDVOTERS TURN OUT..BOONE COUNTY 88PERCENT..TO PUT THIS MOREINTO PERSPECTIVEDOUGLAS COUNTYSAW A 73 PERCENTTURNOUT..WHILE ALL 11 ALLMAIL-IN COUNTIESSAW A COMBINED 85PERCENT..1:03 IT INCREASESTURN OUT..ABSOLUTELY JUSTMASSIVELY AND THISREPEATS ITSELFOVER AND OVER INOTHER STATES..YOU SEE IT HERE INNEBRASKA JOHNCARTIER IS THEDIRECTOR OFVOTING RIGHTS FORCIVIC NEBRASKA..THIS GROUP WANTSTO TAKE THE 10-THOUSANDPOPULATION CAPOFF 3:10 THE THINGTHAT WE KEPT BEINGTOLD OVER THEYEARS IS THAT..ONCE OUR MAIL-INNUMBERS REACHESA CERTAINTHRESHOLD ..OVER 50 PERCENT ..THEN WE CAN STARTHAVING A SERIESDISCUSSION ABOUTHOW WE CAN OPENTHIS UP TO THE RESTOF THE STATE ANDTHIS YEAR WE JUSTSMASHED THATRIGHT? OVER 70PERCENT OF PEOPLEOPTED TO VOTE BYMAIL OUTSIDE THOSECOUNTIES WHEREYOU AREAUTOMATICALLYMAIL-IN FOR KNOXCOUNTY ALL MAIL-INBALLOTING HELPEDTO UPDATE THEIRVOTER REGISTRY..TO HAVE THE RIGHTADDRESSESSIGNATURES ..IT COULD BE ANEXAMPLE FOR THEREST OF THE STATETO FOLLOW ..JEFF VAN SANT 3NEWS NOW..THIS IS THE FIRSTPRESIDENTIALELECTION INNEBRASKA WITHCOUNTIES HOLDINGELECTIONS ENTIRELYBY MAIL.ALL OF THEM HADINCREASEDTURNOUT OVER2016...WITH UP TO A 14PERCENTAGE POINTINCREASE.FOR MORE ON THISSTORY AND ALL OURINVESTIGATIVETEAM'S STORIES..GO TO OURWEBSITE...3 NEWS NOW DOTCOM.IF YOU HAVE A STORYFOR THEINVESTIGATORS ...EMAIL IT TOINVESTIGATE AT 3NEWS NOW DOTCOM.





