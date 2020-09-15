Disney+ Has Over 73 Million Subscribers Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 10 minutes ago Disney+ Has Over 73 Million Subscribers Disney+ has 73.7 million subscribers as of October 3rd, according to Business Insider. The streaming service has already surpassed Disney's original goal. Disney was hoping to gain 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024. Disney is also marking the service's one-year anniversary since launching. There are most likely big things coming for this streaming giant but no one knows what is coming next! 0

